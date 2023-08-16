Falcons sign DL Delontae Scott

The Falcons welcomed a new member of the defensive line to the roster on Wednesday morning.

The team announced the signing of Delontae Scott. Scott fills the roster spot opened up by putting linebacker Ade Ogundeji on injured reserve.

Scott spent time with the Packers, Steelers, and Panthers after going undrafted out of SMU in 2020. He spent some time on the active roster while with the Steelers and played 26 snaps on offense and special teams in three regular season appearances.

Calais Campbell, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata appear set as the top defensive linemen in Atlanta. Third-round pick Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, and Justin Ellis are among the other candidates for reserve roles.