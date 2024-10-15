 Skip navigation
Falcons sign OL Matt Hennessy to active roster, place S Micah Abernathy on IR

  
Published October 15, 2024 05:01 PM

The Falcons signed offensive lineman Matt Hennessy to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

He takes the roster spot of safety Micah Abernathy, who went on injured reserve with a left knee injury. Abernathy played three special teams plays before leaving.

Hennessy spent the 2024 offseason with the Eagles before signing to Atlanta’s practice squad on Sept. 24. He has not played in a regular-season game since 2022, missing last season with a knee injury, but was elevated for two games as a reserve.

The Falcons made Hennessy a third-round pick in 2020, and he has appeared in 41 games with 22 starts. He started all 17 games at center in 2021.

The team also announced the signings of safety Dane Cruikshank and offensive lineman Coy Cronk to the practice squad.

Cruikshank was selected by the Titans in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He has appeared in 55 games, with four starts, recording 42 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one tackle for loss on defense while adding 24 special teams tackles and one forced fumble.

Cronk was signed by the Jaguars following the 2021 draft, and he appeared in three games with Jacksonville in 2022. He joins the Falcons after spending time on the Vikings’ practice squad this season.