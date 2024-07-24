Falcons sign two offensive linemen

The Falcons signed a pair of offensive linemen ahead of the first training camp practice.

The team announced Wednesday it made official the signings of offensive linemen Julién Davenport and Zack Bailey. Davenport’s agreement previously was reported.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons released punter Ryan Sanborn and offensive lineman Ryan Coll.

Bailey, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019, signing with the Bucs, and has also spent time with the Vikings, Colts, Commanders and Chargers since. His only regular-season appearance came in 2022 with the Chargers.

Bailey has experience at center, guard and tackle.

The Falcons signed Sanborn as an undrafted free agent in April, but Bradley Pinion is returning as the team’s punter, making Sanborn expendable.

Coll also signed as an undrafted free agent.

The Falcons will hold their first training camp practice Thursday.