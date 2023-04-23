 Skip navigation
Falcons the betting favorites to draft Bijan Robinson

  
Published April 23, 2023 12:24 AM
nbc_pft_bijanrobinson_230421
April 21, 2023 08:40 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze how the injury-prone nature of the RB position could give teams reason to hesitate drafting a star like Bijan Robinson early in the first round.

Bijan Robinson of Texas is universally recognized as the best running back in the 2023 NFL draft, but the running back position just isn’t as important in today’s NFL as it used to be, and some think running backs just don’t belong near the top of any draft. So where will Robinson land?

The betting odds suggest Robinson landing in Atlanta: The Falcons are the betting favorites to draft Robinson, at +200 odds at Draft Kings.

Running back isn’t necessarily a need for the Falcons, after rookie Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards for them last year and veteran Cordarrelle Patterson continued to be one of the league’s most versatile offensive playmakers. But there’s been plenty of talk that the Falcons have fallen in love with Robinson’s talent.

The next-most likely team to draft Robinson, the odds suggest, is the Texans at +500, followed by the Eagles at +750, the Commanders at +850 and the Cowboys and Bears both at +1000.