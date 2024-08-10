 Skip navigation
Falcons to sign Jakeem Grant

  
Published August 10, 2024 05:57 PM

The Falcons are adding a return specialist.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Atlanta is signing Jakeem Grant.

Grant, 31, has not played since 2021 due to consecutive season-ending injuries in August while with the Browns. In 2022, he tore his Achilles and in 2023 he tore a patellar tendon.

But Grant has been effective as both a punt returner and kick returner in his career. He has four punts returned for touchdowns and two kickoffs. He’s averaged 10.3 yards per punt return and 24.5 yards per kick return.

Additionally, Grant has caught 100 passes for 1,140 yards with seven touchdowns in his career. He’s rushed 17 times for 76 yards with a TD.

Atlanta’s next preseason game will be next Saturday, when the club goes on the road to face Baltimore.