COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Western Michigan at Michigan State
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Michigan State Spartans
MX 2022 Washougal Chase Sexton.jpg
Washougal Motocross by the numbers: Chase Sexton looks to defend last year’s National win
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics
Cancer survivors Liam Hendriks and Carlos Carrasco team up to host pediatric patients at Citi Field

What songs empower and inspire USWNT's Cook?
What songs empower and inspire USWNT’s Cook?
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
van Aert leaves Tour de France to be with wife
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager
Surging Blue Jays good value for AL winner wager

Falcons to wear red helmets three times in 2023

  
Published July 20, 2023 10:32 AM

The Falcons are bringing back their alternate red helmets multiple times in the 2023 season.

Atlanta announced on Thursday morning that the club will sport the red caps in three home games: Week Two against the Packers, Week Six against the Commanders, and Week 12 against the Saints.

With the rule change allowing alternate helmets, the Falcons reintroduced their red headgear last season, wearing them against the 49ers and Steelers.

Several teams have introduced alternate uniforms and helmets for the 2023 season, with the Colts joining the list earlier on Thursday.