Falcons will sit most starters, including Kirk Cousins, tonight vs. Dolphins

  
Published August 9, 2024 06:10 PM

The Falcons are sitting most of their starters for tonight’s preseason game against the Dolphins.

Coach Raheem Morris announced during joint practices with the Dolphins that first-round quarterback Michael Penix would get most of the snaps against the Dolphins.

Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of 22 players who will not see action in the preseason opener.

The other offensive players not playing are RB Bijan Robinson, RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Drake London, WR Darnell Mooney, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, TE Kyle Pitts, TE Charlie Woerner, LT Jake Matthews, LG Matthew Bergeron, C Drew Dalman, RG Chris Lindstrom and RT Kaleb McGary.

The defensive players not playing are DT Grady Jarrett, DT David Onyemata, ILB Nate Landman, ILB Kaden Elliss, ILB Troy Andersen, CB A.J. Terrell, CB Mike Hughes, NB Dee Alford and S Jessie Bates III.