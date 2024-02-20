Falcons WR coach Ike Hilliard: We need Drake London to take the next steps as a player

There’s plenty of focus on the quarterback position as the offseason gets underway in Atlanta, but there is also attention being paid to those who will be on the receiving end of passes.

Wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard hasn’t been with the team long, but he’s spent enough time going over film to know that Drake London is the clear No. 1 receiver on the roster. Hilliard said that the team wants London to “dictate the coverage, make it easier for the quarterback to see what’s going on, command the ball when you get 1-on-1 attention, make plays and be a legitimate factor on a week-to-week basis” in his third season with the team.

“I’ve watched them all; some big-game talent there,” Hilliard said, via the team’s website. “Drake is obviously the one we’re really excited about. We need him to take the next steps now as a player, and we’re looking forward to coaching him, pushing him and getting him where he needs to go.”

The Falcons spent first-round picks on London, tight end Kyle Pitts, and running back Bijan Robinson over the last three years, but their offense never fully took flight. The hope is that Hilliard and the other new coaches in town will be able to unlock the unit’s full potential.