Fan who shoved Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins is indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums

The Bills fan who shoved the helmets of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins after a third-quarter Baltimore touchdown on Sunday night won’t be back at a game any time soon.

Per the Bills, the fan has been “indefinitely banned” from the Bills stadium, and all other NFL stadiums.

The fan was ejected from the Ravens-Bills game.

It remains to be seen whether the fan will face any type of criminal charges. The action was, in the strict definition of the term, an assault and battery.

Charges aren’t without precedent. In 2018, a Patriots fan who threw a beer on then-Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was charged with disorderly conduct.

It also remains to be seen whether Jackson will face any NFL scrutiny for responding to the shove to the side of his helmet with a two-handed shove of the fan. Jackson expressed regret for the incident after the game, saying “I let my emotions get the best of me.”