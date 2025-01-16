 Skip navigation
FBI interviewed Josh Harris in George Norcross racketeering case

  
Published January 15, 2025 07:28 PM

The stunning resurgence of the Washington Commanders has hit what apparently is and will be a mild pothole.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer, the FBI interviewed Commanders owner Josh Harris last year in connection a criminal racketeering case against
George E. Norcross III.

The report cites court records in support of the assertion.

The meeting reportedly happened on May 6, 2024. The documents don’t reveal the purpose or content of the interview. Harris faces no accusations of wrongdoing. “Dozens” reportedly were interviewed in connection with the investigation.

Authorities have been investigating Norcross for years. The case, which culminated in a 13-count indictment against Norcross and others in June 2024, includes New Jersey’s passage of economic-development legislation in 2013, boosting tax incentives for companies that chose to invest in Camden, New Jersey. The Philadelphia 76ers, also owned by Harris, utilized that program to build a practice facility.

A spokesperson from Harris Blitzer, the private-equity company Harris owns, declined comment to the Inquirer.

For now, there’s no real cause for concern. It’s still better, all things considered, to not be interviewed by the FBI, about anything.