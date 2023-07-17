 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Playoff ‘dogfight’ has several feeling the heat after New Hampshire
What drivers said after Cup race at New Hampshire
What drivers said after Cup race at New Hampshire
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbc_egde_bte_womensworldcup_230717.jpg
USWNT's form heading into 2023 World Cup
nbc_nas_martintruexwins_230717.jpg
Truex Jr. finally cashes in at New Hampshire

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Final obstacles for Commanders sale are removed

  Mike Florio,
  Mike Florio
  
Published July 17, 2023 06:22 PM

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over. But it’s almost over.

According to the Washington Post, the last two major obstacles to the sale of the Commanders has been resolved.

First, the NFL’s finance committee met on Monday, giving unofficial approval to the deal that will transfer the team from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris.

Second, the league and Snyder have reached an agreement as to any pending legal issues that could have complicated the process.

The finance committee is expected to formally approve the deal on Thursday, before full ownership approves the transaction. The sale will then close as Friday.