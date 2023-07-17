Final obstacles for Commanders sale are removed

It ain’t over ‘til it’s over. But it’s almost over.

According to the Washington Post, the last two major obstacles to the sale of the Commanders has been resolved.

First, the NFL’s finance committee met on Monday, giving unofficial approval to the deal that will transfer the team from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris.

Second, the league and Snyder have reached an agreement as to any pending legal issues that could have complicated the process.

The finance committee is expected to formally approve the deal on Thursday, before full ownership approves the transaction. The sale will then close as Friday.

