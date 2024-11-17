Five-year-old Deebo Samuel/DK Metcalf scoop possibly points to more scoops to come

Every Sunday, NFL insiders empty the tank and/or fill quotas of Sunday Splash! reports.

Sometimes, they have to peer deep into the rearview mirror to find something.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that, shortly before the start of the second round of the 2019 draft, the Seahawks had a deal with the Raiders to move up to No. 35 with the goal of picking receiver Deebo Samuel. The Raiders reneged, however, trading the pick to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars drafted tackle Jawaan Taylor, and the 49ers took Samuel at No. 36.

Schefter suggests that the move was made with the goal of getting both Samuel and Metcalf. The more reasonable assessment (but the one that could ruffle feathers in Seattle) is that, if the Seahawks had gotten Samuel, they wouldn’t have traded up to the bottom of round two to get Metcalf.

Really, why did they need both? They had (and still have) Tyler Lockett.

The item is far more interesting for what it reports than what it could mean. The timing of the disclosure, tied to the latest Seahawks-49ers game, could be a hint to Deebo that, if/when the 49ers move on from him after the season via trade or release, Seattle will be interested.

It also could be a hint to the league at large that Metcalf is available after the season, especially if the Seahawks can land Deebo. Remember the report from Schefter at the trade deadline that “despite speculation,” Metcalf won’t be traded? First, there was no credible speculation that he could be traded. Second, that might have been the first priming of the pump for someone to approach the Seahawks after the season. Today’s report quite possibly is the second push.

Regardless, the only real news in today’s Sunday Splash! report is that the Raiders failed to follow through on a draft-day trade with the Seahawks. More than five years ago. The timing of the leak points to something deeper going on, which could play out in March.