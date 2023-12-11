Fletcher Cox: Now it’s time to see the real leadership step up

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Eagles.

A blowout loss at home to the 49ers in Week 13 was followed by a 33-13 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday night, so the team that was setting the pace in the NFC has come crashing back down to Earth. The 49ers are now in position to grab the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles could find themselves on the road to kick off the playoffs if they can’t right the ship and win out over the final four weeks of the regular season.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said that the change of fortunes means that it is time to “really find out who the dudes are” as they work to get things back on track.

“I’ve been part of teams where the dudes in the locker room do something about it, and I’ve been part of teams where it kind of crumbles,” Cox said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “Now it’s time to see the real leadership and the real players, the guys that are elite on this team, myself included, step up and do something about it and get this team another win.”

The Eagles can still match their 14-3 record from last season and they still have the pieces that made them a Super Bowl contender coming into the 2023 season, but the last two weeks have exposed their vulnerabilities and they’ll need to make some serious adjustments if they are going to get where they want to go come the postseason.