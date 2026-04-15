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Florida DT Caleb Banks has pre-draft visit with Raiders

  
Published April 15, 2026 05:16 PM

University of Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks had a pre-draft visit with the Raiders on Wednesday, according to his Instagram.

Banks projects as a second-day pick.

He played two seasons at Louisville before transferring to UF, where he totaled 46 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 5.5 sacks in three seasons.

Banks played only three games in 2025 because of a left foot injury. He fractured the fourth metatarsal in the same foot the night before on-field testing at the Scouting Combine. Banks underwent foot surgery last month and is expected to return in June.

San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson was also in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jordan Reid of ESPN reports.

Johnson previously had pre-draft visits with the Jets and Steelers.

He could hear his name in the first round after earning All-America and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors last season. Johnson totaled 13 passes defensed, four interceptions and allowed no touchdowns in 2025.