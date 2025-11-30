 Skip navigation
Florida hires Dave Caldwell as G.M. of football operations

  
Published November 30, 2025 03:54 PM

Dave Caldwell is heading back to Florida.

The former Jaguars G.M. has been hired as the University of Florida’s G.M. of football operations, via ESPN.com.

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, as expected, will be the Gators’ new head coach.

Caldwell served as the Jacksonville G.M. from 2013 through 2020, building the team that nearly secured a berth in Super Bowl LII. Since 2021, he has worked as a personnel executive with the Eagles. Philadelphia G.M. Howie Roseman went to college at Florida.

Florida fired Billy Napier last month. Sumrall emerged as the favorite after a flirtation with Lane Kiffin, who shifted his focus to LSU.