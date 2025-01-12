For Cowboys and Mike McCarthy, contract duration will be the key
For the Cowboys, the decision to keep coach Mike McCarthy is the beginning, not the end.
The two sides will have to negotiate a contract. And the Cowboys might not want to make the same five-year commitment that they did when they hired McCarthy in 2020.
Some in league circles think owner Jerry Jones will push for something as short as a one-year deal, or possibly a multi-year contract with only one or two years guaranteed.
From the team’s perspective, what’s McCarthy’s alternative? If he says no and the Cowboys start looking for a new coach, will McCarthy land elsewhere? Only the Bears requested permission to interview him this week, and the Bears are interviewing a wide swath of candidates.
Unless McCarthy already knows someone else will hire him right, he could end up out of luck.
It would be a risky move for Jones. But, as we know, Jones doesn’t like to pay coaches to not work. He’d prefer flexibility. And he was already willing to let McCarthy coach as a lame duck in 2024.
Whether it’s one versus five or two versus four, contract will be the key. And if Jerry hopes to upstage the Eagles by leaking and/or announcing the deal during Sunday’s playoff game between the Packers and the Eagles, the clock is ticking.