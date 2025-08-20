For Jets coach Aaron Glenn, outside noise goes with the territory

Aaron Glenn spent eight years as a defensive back with the Jets. He knows, as well as anyone, the realities of pro sports in the New York market.

That’s what makes his recent comments regarding outside noise so confusing.

“I mean, you have so many people that want to talk about a small amount of plays that these guys get to go out there and play, and then everything is falling down because we throw six passes, and then I mean he’s Johnny Unitas when he throws four passes,” Glenn told reporters on Tuesday in response to questions about the preseason performance of quarterback Justin Fields. “It bothers me, and I laugh at it quite a bit, but the thing is, I understand it because that’s the noise that happens on the outside that our guys can’t really listen to.”

As it relates to questions about the team’s passing game under new quarterback Justin Fields, it was inside noise from Glenn (who called the offense “sloppy” both during and after a preseason loss to the Giants) that added fuel to the outside-noise fire.

His broader point seems to be that the players need to ignore it. The problem is that Glenn seemed to not be ignoring it. He seems to be bothered by it. He shouldn’t be, because he should know that, in New York, it’s unavoidable.

Glenn nevertheless seems to be an idea choice to finally turn the Jets around. For starters, he and new G.M. Darren Mougey have managed to nudge owner Woody Johnson away from meddling.

Still, outside noise will be a central aspect of his experience. On Tuesday, Glenn seemed to be irritated by it. If he’s irritated based on obvious questions arising from rough preseason play, what will he do in response to questions that will arise after the Jets inevitably lose a regular-season game or two. Or three?