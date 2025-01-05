 Skip navigation
For teams looking at hiring a coordinator, speed is less important

  
Published January 5, 2025 09:44 AM

Three teams have fired head coaches during the season. More are coming.

We’ll address later what we’re hearing about each of the various hot spots. For now, there’s another reason for Black Monday to not be a thing.

Teams that are serious about pursuing an available candidate (Mike Vrabel, most significantly) might want to get to work ASAFP. Teams that are more inclined to pursue a coordinator don’t need to rush, because the rules prohibit in-person interviews until January 20. And, obviously, a hire can’t be made until the team’s season has ended.

We’re heard repeatedly that the changes to the rules regarding interviews have impacted the timing of the decision-making process. Unless a team is intent on getting in on the chase for Vrabel, they can play it out for a few days — like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones undoubtedly will do, for P.R./buzz purposes.

With Vrabel and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson regardws as the far and away top two candidates on the current carousel, that’s the only rule of thumb that applies in the coming days: The sooner a team parts ways with its coach, the more likely it will be making a serious run at Vrabel.

Especially since the Jets are closing in on satisfying the Rooney Rule, which would allow them to hire Vrabel or any other non-coordinator.