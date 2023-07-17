Former Commanders executive sues for defamation

They asked for it, and they got it.

After former Commanders executive Jason Friedman accused the team of defamation, the team challenged him to sue over it. And so he has.

Via FrontOfficeSports.com, Friedman has filed a lawsuit seeking $7.85 million in damages.

Friedman reportedly informed the House Oversight Committee about alleged financial improprieties within the organization. The team responded with this statement, issued in April 2022: “There has been absolutely no withholding of ticket revenue at any time by the Commanders. Those revenues are subject to independent audits by multiple parties. Anyone who offered testimony suggesting a withholding of revenue has committed perjury, plain and simple.”

Friedman’s counsel accused the Commanders of defaming him.

“The Commanders did not reference Mr. Friedman — or anyone else — by name in their statement,” attorney Joe Tacopina said at the time. “However, if Mr. Friedman believes he has been defamed, he should bring a defamation suit. The Commanders will gladly accept service and vigorously defend any such claim.”

It’s now time for the Commanders to gladly accept service and vigorously defend the claim.

“The team responded to Mr. Friedman’s allegations of financial improprieties by repeatedly and publicly calling him a liar, accusing him of committing the federal crime of perjury, and falsely implying that he was terminated as part of the team’s sexual harassment scandal that was being widely reported in the press,” the civil complaint filed on behalf of Friedman alleges.

“Jason Friedman testified truthfully before Congress about his experiences with the Washington Commanders,” attorney Lisa Banks said in a statement issued to FrontOfficeSports.com. “In response to his testimony, the team and its lawyer attempted to publicly destroy him by baselessly calling him a liar and questioning his moral character. I am confident that Mr. Friedman will be vindicated both by the NFL’s investigation and a court of law.”

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month. It comes as the NFL’s owners prepare to meet on Thursday, ostensibly to approve the sale of the team from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris.