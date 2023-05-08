 Skip navigation
Former Elon quarterback Matthew McKay will throw in Cowboys’ rookie minicamp

  
Published May 8, 2023
The Cowboys didn’t draft a quarterback, so they need somebody to throw at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

They have invited Elon quarterback Matthew McKay for a tryout, the school announced.

McKay went undrafted last month.

In 2022, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,690 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. McKay also rushed for 458 yards and three touchdowns.

McKay began his college career at North Carolina State and spent three seasons there before going to Montana State.

In his college career, he passed for 5,708 yards with 41 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He ran for 873 yards and 10 touchdowns.