U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt joins Alabama staff

  
Published February 16, 2023 01:47 AM

Former NFL head coach Ken Whisenhunt will be working with the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reports that the University of Alabama staff directory added Whisenhunt’s name on Wednesday. He has the title of special assistant to Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Whisenhunt was 45-51 over six seasons as the Cardinals head coach and he took the team to Super Bowl XLIII. He then went 3-20 in a year-plus as the head coach of the Titans in 2014 and 2015. His last NFL job was offensive coordinator of the Chargers from 2016 to 2019. He worked at Penn State as an offensive analyst for the last two seasons.

The move to Alabama reunites Whisenhunt with former Titans and Chargers quarterback Zach Mettenberger professionally, although the two men have stayed close personally. Mettenberger, who is an analyst on Saban’s staff, is married to Whisenhunt’s daughter.