Former NFL LB Ronald Powell dies at 32

Former NFL linebacker Ronald Powell has died. He was 32.

“Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell -- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many. We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. #RIP,” the NFLPA Former Players account wrote on social media.

The Saints drafted Powell in the fifth round in 2014, and he played 14 games as a rookie. Those were the only games he played in his NFL career.

New Orleans placed Powell on injured reserve early in the 2015 season before waiving him. He was a member of the practice squads of the Bucs and Bears in 2015 and 2016 and spent time with the Seahawks before his release in training camp in 2017.

Powell played for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football before the league ceased operations in 2019.

He was the nation’s top high school recruit by Rivals.com in 2010 and spent three seasons at the University of Florida before declaring for the NFL draft.