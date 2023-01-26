Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25.

After going undrafted out of Liberty, Lemonier made the Chargers’ roster in 2020 and played in six games. The following year he signed with the Lions and played in seven games. He also spent time with the Cardinals in training camp last year, and most recently was drafted by the XFL but chose to sign with the USFL instead.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

No information about Lemonier’s cause of death has been released.