Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dies at 25

  
Published January 26, 2023 06:04 AM
Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 26: Jessie Lemonier #52 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a fumble recovery against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25.

After going undrafted out of Liberty, Lemonier made the Chargers’ roster in 2020 and played in six games. The following year he signed with the Lions and played in seven games. He also spent time with the Cardinals in training camp last year, and most recently was drafted by the XFL but chose to sign with the USFL instead.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Lions said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

No information about Lemonier’s cause of death has been released.