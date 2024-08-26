 Skip navigation
Former Oilers DL Mike Stensrud dies at 68

  
Published August 26, 2024 07:45 PM

Former Houston Oilers defensive lineman Mike Stensrud died Friday at the age of 68, Iowa State announced.

Stensrud was one of the greatest players in Cyclone history, earning All-America honors. He was a 2000 inductee of the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame.

After his college career, Stensrud was invited to the Senior Bowl and played in the Hula Bowl before the Oilers selected him in the second round in 1979. He spent 11 years in the league, retiring after the 1989 season.

He was with the Oilers for seven years and then had one-year stints in Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Kansas City and Washington.

Stensrud played 139 games with 67 starts and totaled two interceptions and 29.5 sacks.