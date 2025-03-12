 Skip navigation
Former Packers DB Al Matthews dies at 77

  
Published March 11, 2025 09:58 PM

Al Matthews, who played eight NFL seasons, has died, the University of Texas announced. He was 77.

Matthews played on three LSC championship team from 1967-69 at Texas A&I, now Texas A&M-Kingsville. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 1985.

The Packers made him a second-round pick in 1970, and he spent six seasons in Green Bay. Matthews appeared in 84 games with 64 starts for the team and made 10 interceptions.

He started 14 games for the Seahawks in 1976, making three interceptions, and he finished his career with one game with the 49ers in 1977.

While playing with the Packers, Matthews coached on Darrell Royal’s staff from 1972-73, primarily working in the spring. He was the first Black coach in the University of Texas’ athletics history.