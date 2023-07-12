Former Purdue WR Milton Wright sets up workouts with teams

Wide receiver Milton Wright’s bid for a spot in the NFL will continue after he was passed over in Tuesday’s supplemental draft .

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Wright, who played at Purdue, will hold workouts for interested teams on July 24 and 25 in hopes of signing with a team and going to training camp later this summer. Wright and former Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman were the only players eligible for the supplemental draft this year.

Wideman also went unselected and is also set to work out for teams.

Wright played three seasons at Purdue before being declared academically ineligible last year. He had 57 catches for 732 yards and seven touchdowns for the Boilermakers in 2021.