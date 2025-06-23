Former Raiders OL Rich Stephens dies at 60

Former Raiders offensive lineman Rich Stephens has died, the team announced Monday. He was 60.

“The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Rich Stephens, who played two seasons with the Silver and Black,” the team wrote in a statement. “The thoughts of the entire Raider Nation are with Rich’s family at this time.”

The Bengals drafted Stephens in the ninth round in 1989.

He did not play a game with the Bengals but did with the Raiders.

Stephens saw action in 16 games in 1993, with one start, and appeared in 13 games with a start in 1995.