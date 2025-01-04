 Skip navigation
Former Raiders player, administrator Morris Bradshaw dies at 72

  
Published January 3, 2025 07:30 PM

Morris Bradshaw, who spent decades with the Raiders as a player and then an administrator, has died at the age of 72, the team announced Friday.

“With deep sadness, the Raiders Family is mourning the loss of Morris Bradshaw, a former player, longtime administrator, and a treasured friend to the entire Raider Nation,” the team wrote in a statement. “The prayers and deepest condolences are with Debbie and all of Morris’ family, teammates, and friends at this time.”

The Raiders made Morris a fourth-round draft pick in 1974 out of Ohio State. He spent eight years with the team before one season in New England. Morris joined the USFL Oakland Invaders for the 1984 season.

The wide receiver played 112 NFL games with 31 starts and totaled 90 catches for 1,416 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Morris was a member of the Raiders’ Super Bowl XI and Super Bowl XV championship teams.

After his retirement, Morris re-joined the organization as an administrator in 1989, serving in numerous business capacities for nearly three decades.

“He was a mentor, leader and friend to everyone with whom he came into contact,” the Raiders wrote.