 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Tennis: Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Tennis: Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma

  
Published July 3, 2023 06:33 PM

Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced today that he is in full remission, just months after a routine team physical revealed that he has cancer.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended,” Moreau wrote on social media.

The 26-year-old Moreau played his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders before agreeing to a contract with the Saints in March. But the Saints’ team doctors recognized troubling signs, referred him for more tests, and he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Although he was initially designated as having failed his physical, his prognosis was good enough that the Saints signed him in May to a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

Moreau participated in offseason practices with the Saints and expects to play this season.