Foster Moreau in full remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced today that he is in full remission, just months after a routine team physical revealed that he has cancer.

“After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intended,” Moreau wrote on social media.

The 26-year-old Moreau played his first four NFL seasons with the Raiders before agreeing to a contract with the Saints in March. But the Saints’ team doctors recognized troubling signs, referred him for more tests, and he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Although he was initially designated as having failed his physical, his prognosis was good enough that the Saints signed him in May to a three-year, $12 million contract with $8 million guaranteed.

Moreau participated in offseason practices with the Saints and expects to play this season.