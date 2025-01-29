Fox getting more than $8 million for “double-digit” Super Bowl commercials

The Super Bowl is a valuable property. Over the years, the Super Bowl commercials have become a valuable property of their own.

Making them more valuable. And more expensive.

Via Mollie Callihane of Sports Business Journal, Fox has sold more than 10 spots for the game at more than $8 million each.

Last year, 30-second spots during Super Bowl LVIII went for around $7 million. When Fox televised the game two years ago, the network generated $600 million at an average of $6.5 million each.

Fox sold out the inventory for Super Bowl LIX by November. Recently, State Farm canceled its commercial, citing the wildfires in L.A. Fox presumably filled the void quickly — possibly at an even higher price.