 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frank Clark agrees to sign with Broncos

  
Published June 8, 2023 11:16 AM
nzbP4Aj0cp8l
June 7, 2023 08:41 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Buy or Sell” for if the Commanders should trade Chase Young, if there’s a competition between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, if Jared Goff is better now in Detroit and more.

Edge rusher Frank Clark won’t be with the Chiefs in 2023, but he will be sticking around the AFC West.

According to multiple reports, Clark has agreed to a deal with the Broncos. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Clark was released by the Chiefs in a cap-clearing move in March. He spent the last four seasons in Kansas City and helped the Chiefs to a pair of Super Bowl titles while being named to three Pro Bowls.

Clark had 39 tackles and five sacks in the regular season last year and added seven tackles and 2.5 sacks in the postseason. He had 10.5 sacks in 12 overall playoff games for the Chiefs.

Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper are the other members of the edge rushing group that the Broncos hope will help them get a chance to see Clark play in the postseason.