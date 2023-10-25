Frank Clark visiting Seahawks and is expected to sign

When the Broncos released Frank Clark this month, there was speculation that Clark would return to a former team to continue his career.

That speculation focused on the Chiefs, but it looks like Clark is actually returning to his first NFL home. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Clark is visiting the Seahawks Wednesday and that he is expected to sign with the team assuming all goes well during the visit.

Clark entered the NFL as a Seahawks second-round pick in 2015. He spent four seasons in Seattle and had 136 tackles, 35 sacks, an interception, eight forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 62 games for the team.

The Seahawks had 11 sacks in a win over the Giants and have 23 across all six games they’ve played so far. They’ll look to Clark to boost that number over the rest of the season.