Frankie Luvu has limited practice after being full participant Wednesday

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) was downgraded to a limited participant Thursday after being a full participant Wednesday.

The team had four other changes to its report Thursday: Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) went from not practicing Wednesday to limited work Thursday; safety Jeremy Chinn (rib) and offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (knee) returned to full participation after being limited a day earlier; and tight end John Bates (shoulder) was downgraded to limited work.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (quad) again had full participation, putting them on track to play Sunday.

Lattimore has played only 116 defensive snaps in two games since the Commanders traded for him in November. He was inactive for the past two games.

The Commanders could use Lattimore against the Bucs, as he has been Mike Evans’ Kryptonite. In 12 meetings since 2017, including one in the postseason, Evans has 16 receptions for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 30 targets while facing Lattimore.