Fred Warner: Good teams with good players have contract drama

Brandon Aiyuk has made clear through his words and his actions that he wants either a trade or a contract extension. The 49ers insist they aren’t trading him.

Aiyuk has the support of his teammates as he seeks to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the game.

The 49ers have signed several of their stars to contract extensions in recent years, including linebacker Fred Warner in 2021. He views contract drama as an indicator of the talent level of the team.

“Obviously, when you’re part of such a talented roster, I feel like this is something that goes on every season, and it’s a good issue to have because, obviously, that means that your players are performing at such a high level that you have to have these kind of conversations,” Warner said Monday on 95.7 The Game, via 49erswebzone.com. “And it’s part of the business, and so, obviously, we all just let them handle that, and when he’s back, he’s back, and we will welcome with open arms.”

George Kittle also voiced his support for Aiyuk, wanting the receiver to get “the money he deserves.” Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.124 million in 2024.