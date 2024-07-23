George Kittle hopes Brandon Aiyuk gets “the money he deserves”

Some would say 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk success is the product of the team’s offense and the presence of plenty of great teammates. Teammate George Kittle is not one of those who would say that.

Appearing Monday on NFL Network, the 49ers tight end made the case for giving Aiyuk the contract he has earned.

“Aiyuk’s just a phenomenal football player,” Kittle said, via NFL.com. “He does everything you want him to do as a wide receiver, including taking touchdowns from me once in a while, which I’m totally OK with. But he’s just such a dynamic receiver and he’s just such a very important part of our offense. So, yes, getting Brandon Aiyuk the money that he deserves -- I hope nothing for the best for him. There’s, unfortunately, not much that I can do to help put with that, except just cheer him on from the sidelines and hopefully we figure something out because he’s one of my favorite teammates I’ve had.”

Beyond regarding Aiyuk as a great teammate, Kittle also thinks Aiyuk is a great player.

“When there’s a receiver who can run every single route, catch all the tough footballs, be open at the right time, but also grinds in the run game, blocks everybody you want him to -- you see all his highlights in the run game,” Kittle said. “When you have a guy that does all that type of stuff and just sets the tempo and sets the tone -- those guys are really important to your offense.”

The 49ers surely agree, but they don’t want to give Aiyuk want he wants. Even after five teams, as we’ve reported, were willing to pay him what he wanted and trade for him, the 49ers wouldn’t give in.

We’ll see what happens, soon. With they work out a deal? Will they trade him? Will he hold out? Will he hold in?