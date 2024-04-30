Free agent CB Jerry Jacobs visits the Jaguars

The Jaguars are hosting veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs on a free agent visit, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The Lions did not tender Jacobs this offseason, making him a free agent.

He made the roster in 2021 as an undrafted rookie and started at least eight games each of his three seasons with the Lions, including 12 in 2023.

Jacobs appeared in 40 games in Detroit, with 29 starts, and totaled 131 tackles, four interceptions and 23 passes defended. Three of his interceptions came last season.

The Lions overhauled the position this offseason, training with the Bucs for Carlton Davis, signing Amik Robertson in free agency and drafting Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.