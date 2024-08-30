 Skip navigation
Free agent receiver Michael Thomas is suspended for Week 1

  
Former Saints receiver Michael Thomas remains a free agent. Even if he signs a deal in the coming days, he won’t be playing in Week 1.

The NFL has announced that Thomas will be suspended for one game, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It’s a punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The discipline stems from a November 2023 arrest for simple battery and criminal mischief.

He allegedly hurled a brick at the windshield of a construction worker’s truck at a house in Thomas’s neighborhood. He also allegedly knocked the phone from a person’s phone and shoved him.

Thomas set the single-season reception record in 2019, with 149. He suffered an ankle injury late in the Week 1 2020 game against the Bucs, and his career never got back on track. He missed all of 2021, and he appeared in three games in 2022 and 10 in 2023.

A three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro in his first four seasons, Thomas at one point seemed to be on track for the Hall of Fame.