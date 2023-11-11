Michael Thomas charged with simple battery, criminal mischief

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested on Friday evening and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Police in Kenner, Louisiana, released a statement confirming that Thomas was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. on Friday after a construction worker at a house in Thomas’s neighborhood reported that Thomas picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the worker’s truck, then knocked the victim’s phone out of his hands and shoved him.

Police say Thomas was arrested without incident and was cooperative with the police. He was released at about 10 p.m.

The construction worker, Luis Cifuentes, told WDSU in New Orleans that Thomas became enraged because Thomas believed the worker’s truck was parked illegally.

“He drives up, and I see him get out, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what he’s doing, I’m just worried about my job site,’ and he walks up to this big pile of sand and grabs a brick, and he throws it at my car, and the guys are like, ‘hey, man your truck, your truck!’ ‘Oh, dude, he’s actually doing something,’ so, I grab my phone and I start recording him, and he grabbed my phone and grabbed and pushed me,” Cifuentes said.

The Saints travel to Minnesota today to play the Vikings tomorrow. There has been no indication that the arrest affects Thomas’s status for the game.