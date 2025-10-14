 Skip navigation
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
Bears' Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Bears get revenge on Commanders despite penalties
Bears' Moore hospitalized after win vs. Washington
Branch suspended one game for brawl against Chiefs

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Free agent WR Treylon Burks to visit Commanders

  
Published October 14, 2025 05:59 PM

Free agent wide receiver Treylon Burks worked out for the Broncos on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice. He will visit the Commanders on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Titans waived Burks from injured reserve last week, making him a free agent.

He was recently cleared for all football activities after recovering from a fractured collarbone in training camp.

Burks joined the Titans with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft. The Titans acquired that selection by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and the decision to trade Brown rather than sign him to a long-term deal did not work out for Tennessee.

Burks was limited to 22 games in his first two seasons, and he tore his ACL in the fifth game of the 2024 campaign. He had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown.