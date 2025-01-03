Friday nights will be a UFL fixture in 2025

The UFL returns in late March, for a second season. When it does, Friday night games on Fox will be a weekly staple.

The schedule, released on Thursday by the UFL, has a game on Fox every Friday night of every week of the regular season.

All 43 games (40 regular season, three postseason) will be televised by Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. In all, 22 games will be televised by Disney networks, and 21 games will be televised by Fox networks.

Broadcast networks, ABC or Fox, will televise 74 percent of all games.

The same eight teams from 2024 will be back in 2025: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks. Those were the surviving teams of the USFL-XFL merger.

The first game happens on Friday, March 25, when St. Louis visits Houston. The regular season ends on Sunday, June 1. The UFL championship will be played on Saturday, June 14.