Fritz Pollard Alliance issues statement condemning officers involved in Tyreek Hill detainment

  
Published September 11, 2024 01:21 PM

The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation has issued a statement regarding Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill’s detainment on Sunday morning for a traffic violation on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance strongly condemns the actions of the Miami-Dade police officers who on Sunday engaged Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, and Jonnu Smith in a violent, threatening, and demeaning manner,” the statement reads. “These three men experienced what scores of black and brown people across the country have experienced when interacting with police and what scores more fear. Thankfully, on this occasion, nobody was seriously hurt. Were Hill, Campbell, and Smith not ultimately recognized as NFL players, the outcome may have been dire. It is our prayer that interactions with police across society will continue to improve and not escalate.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance calls on the Miami-Dade Police Department to reassess its standard operating procedures with respect to both traffic stops and engaging with bystanders. Failing to do so invites a repeat of what occurred Sunday morning with potentially more tragic consequences.”

Hill has called for the police officer who was placed on administrative duties to be fired.

Hill was issued a pair of citations on Sunday — one for careless driving and one for a seatbelt violation.