Frustrated Panthers fans plan a Sunday march on team’s stadium

The Panthers stink. And Panthers fans are getting fed up with it.

Via the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers Nation Podcast has organized a march on the team’s stadium for Sunday at noon ET.

“Calling #PantherNation! Join us for the OFFICIAL ‘March On Mint’ to make our voices heard,” the podcast said on Twitter/X. “We love our team but it’s time to demand better performance on the field. Let’s show our passion (peacefully) and push for change!”

It’s an interesting gesture, but it won’t make a difference. Ownership is already trying hard to make things better. Ownership is actually trying too hard. Ownership needs to back off and let the football people do their thing, without ownership hovering over them and letting ownership preferences be known in the subtle way that billionaire owners do.

Good luck getting David Tepper to do that. He’s intense. He’s driven. He’s irritable. He’s demanding.

Look at the moment he ended up on TV last night. He was visibly upset.

He’s holding the rope way too tight. A fan protest won’t get him to loosen his grip. Frankly, nothing will. He needs to come to the conclusion on his own that whatever propelled him to make billions in the financial sector does not work in football. He needs to trust the people who have made a career in football while he was making a career in making a shitload of money.

The sooner he realizes it, the better off the Panthers will be. And if he never realizes it, the team will likely be a lost cause until he gives up and sells.