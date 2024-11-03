Gardner Minshew benched for Desmond Ridder as Raiders get blown out by Bengals

The Raiders’ ugly 2024 season is getting worse.

Las Vegas played one of its worst games of a bad season today in Cincinnati, getting blown out by the Bengals, 41-24.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew was so bad that he eventually got benched and replaced by newcomer Desmond Ridder, who looked bad until a meaningless garbage time touchdown pass in the game’s closing seconds. No matter who’s at quarterback, this team stinks.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a good game, throwing five touchdown passes. He also had a bad throw on a pick-six to Jack Jones that provided one of the Raiders’ few highlights, but overall Burrow played very well.

Also playing well for the Bengals were running back Chase Brown, who finished with 27 carries for 120 yards, and tight end Mike Gesicki, who had five catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The win improves the Bengals’ record to 4-5 and keeps them alive as they try to shake off a rough start and make a run at the playoffs. The Raiders drop to 2-7, and it’s hard to see them competing for anything other than the first pick in the draft.