 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps
nbc_pft_mahomes_240816.jpg
Mahomes addresses how Brown injury affects Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps
nbc_pft_mahomes_240816.jpg
Mahomes addresses how Brown injury affects Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Wilson: Playing with Aaron Rodgers feels like pure football

  
Published August 16, 2024 09:53 AM

The relationship between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson came under some scrutiny early in training camp because they were seen having animated conversations during sloppy practices for the team’s offense.

Both men downplayed any negative connotation about the chats by saying that it was part of creating a connection that will produce at a high level on the field. That construction has continued over the last couple of weeks and Wilson said on Thursday that working on building an “understanding for how he goes about his and how I go about mine” has left him feeling like there’s no limit on what the team will be able to do offensively.

“When you’ve got him in front of you, you’re like, ‘This dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere,’” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “It’s just like for me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I’m a kid again and I can kind of believe what I see. It’s the best way to put it for me. With Aaron, everything’s . . . you can do it. And that’s how football should be played, when you can do it. So it’s exciting for me and for all the receivers in the room, the tight ends, we all feel like we can really just go out there and play and trust our eyes, we don’t have to overthink anything.”

The Jets never got to see Rodgers and Wilson take flight last season and the prospect of what they can do together is one of the leading reasons for optimism about how things will look on the field this fall.