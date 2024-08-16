Garrett Wilson: Playing with Aaron Rodgers feels like pure football

The relationship between Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Garrett Wilson came under some scrutiny early in training camp because they were seen having animated conversations during sloppy practices for the team’s offense.

Both men downplayed any negative connotation about the chats by saying that it was part of creating a connection that will produce at a high level on the field. That construction has continued over the last couple of weeks and Wilson said on Thursday that working on building an “understanding for how he goes about his and how I go about mine” has left him feeling like there’s no limit on what the team will be able to do offensively.

“When you’ve got him in front of you, you’re like, ‘This dude can throw anything, he can throw it anywhere,’” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “It’s just like for me, it feels like pure football. It feels like I’m a kid again and I can kind of believe what I see. It’s the best way to put it for me. With Aaron, everything’s . . . you can do it. And that’s how football should be played, when you can do it. So it’s exciting for me and for all the receivers in the room, the tight ends, we all feel like we can really just go out there and play and trust our eyes, we don’t have to overthink anything.”

The Jets never got to see Rodgers and Wilson take flight last season and the prospect of what they can do together is one of the leading reasons for optimism about how things will look on the field this fall.