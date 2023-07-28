Geno Smith describes Drew Lock returning as “bittersweet”

Last year, Seahawks quarterbacks Geno Smith and Drew Lock engaged in an open competition for the starting job in Seattle. A year later, both remain; however, Smith has re-signed as the No. 1 option, and Lock has re-signed to be the No. 2.

Meeting with reporters on Thursday, Smith was asked to comment on “how happy he was” that Lock stayed. Smith acknowledged he was not entirely happy about it.

“It’s a bittersweet thing because I know he’s a starter and I know he can go and do great things,” Smith said. “I want him to go get that opportunity somewhere but when he’s in the room with me, we are going to push each other. He makes me better, hopefully, I make him better as a player. We have a great relationship, and I was happy to be able to continue that. When he gets his opportunity, he is going to kill it.”

Lock could still get that opportunity in Seattle, whether due to injury or the possibility (in theory) that Smith takes a step back this year. As coach Pete Carroll proved in 2012, when Matt Flynn had received an eight-figure signing bonus and Russell Wilson was a third-round rookie, the team is willing to put the best guy under center.

Smith earned the started job last year in training camp, and he cemented his grip on it throughout the season. But the structure of Smith’s new three-year deal, which has an escape hatch after one season, shows that the Seahawks aren’t yet fully sold on Smith being the long-term answer.