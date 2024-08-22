 Skip navigation
nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Geno Smith, most Seahawks starters will play in preseason finale

  
Published August 22, 2024 04:59 PM

The Seahawks will play their healthy starters Saturday against the Browns, coach Mike Macdonald said Thursday.

“Yes, so the plan is you’ll see a lot of starters to start the game,” Macdonald said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “How many reps and all that, it’s kind of on a per-person type basis, but plan is to see a good amount of guys. We’ve got a couple of nicks and bruises here. . . . but for the most part, most of the starters will play, Geno [Smith] included.”

Smith has not played yet in the preseason, with Sam Howell starting both games thus far. Howell is 27-of-41 for 283 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Recently signed center Connor Williams, who began practicing with the team this week, is one of the players not expected to see any action against the Browns.

The Browns still haven’t announced whether their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, will play.