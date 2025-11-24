 Skip navigation
Geno Smith seems to flip off fans on way out of Allegiant Stadium

  
Published November 24, 2025 06:56 AM

In the preseason, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith had a double-barreled message for a Seahawks fan who heckled him in his return to Seattle. On Sunday, Smith seemed to have a more low-key one-fingered signal as he was leaving the field in Las Vegas.

The video circulating on social media apparently show Smith trying to send his message without making it too obvious, since it sets him up for a fine from the league office.

It’s unclear whether Smith was giving the finger to Browns fans or Raiders fans. Regardless, it’s the kind of thing on which the league frowns. And for which Smith will be making an involuntary donation to the charities of the NFL’s choice.

The incident happened after an ugly loss to the Browns, during which Smith was sacked 10 times. Then came the firing of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

It’s hard to say conclusively whether the Smith trade and contract has been a complete failure for the Raiders; the offensive line is not good, and he hardly has an overabundance of weaponry. Regardless, things aren’t going well for the team Tom Brady partially owns.