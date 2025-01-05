George Kittle is active for 49ers vs. Cardinals

The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle for today’s season finale against the Cardinals. Kittle was questionable with ankle and hamstring injuries after not having a full practice this week.

The 49ers’ inactives are running back Israel Abanikanda, cornerback Tre Avery, defensive end Robert Beal (ankle), defensive lineman Khalil Davis, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (shoulder), quarterback Brock Purdy (right elbow) and wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, wrist).

The Cardinals won’t have wide receiver Michael Wilson. He hurt his hamstring in practice and is inactive after going through a pregame work Sunday morning.

Linebacker Victor Dimukeje, who was added to the injury report Saturday with an eye issue, also is inactive.

The Cardinals’ other inactives are safety Jammie Robinson, linebacker Vi Jones, linebacker Benton Whitley, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and tight end Travis Vokolek.