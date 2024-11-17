George Kittle out, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams in for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Three of the 49ers’ best players were listed as questionable for today’s game against the Seahawks. Two of them will play.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams are active today, but tight end George Kittle is inactive.

The 49ers’ other inactives are QB Josh Dobbs, CB Charvarius Ward, DL Kevin Givens, OL Ben Bartch, DL Khalil Davis and WR Ronnie Bell.

The Seahawks’ inactives are CB Nehemiah Pritchett, TE Brady Russell, LB Trevis Gipson, G Sataoa Laumea, WR Dareke Young, TE Noah Fant and DE Myles Adams.