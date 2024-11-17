 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Kittle out, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams in for 49ers vs. Seahawks

  
Published November 17, 2024 02:48 PM

Three of the 49ers’ best players were listed as questionable for today’s game against the Seahawks. Two of them will play.

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams are active today, but tight end George Kittle is inactive.

The 49ers’ other inactives are QB Josh Dobbs, CB Charvarius Ward, DL Kevin Givens, OL Ben Bartch, DL Khalil Davis and WR Ronnie Bell.

The Seahawks’ inactives are CB Nehemiah Pritchett, TE Brady Russell, LB Trevis Gipson, G Sataoa Laumea, WR Dareke Young, TE Noah Fant and DE Myles Adams.