George Kittle unlikely to play for 49ers vs. Seahawks

In a big NFC West battle, the 49ers are preparing to be without one of their best players.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle is unlikely to play today against Seattle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Kittle is officially listed as questionable and could still play if his injured hamstring feels good in pregame warmups, but the expectation now is that Kittle won’t be able to go.

Kittle leads the 49ers with 43 catches for 560 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The 5-4 49ers are 6.5-point favorites at home against the 4-5 Seahawks.